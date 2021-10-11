Advertisement

Body found in search for missing woman in California desert

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the search for...
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the search for Lauren Cho, who went missing in June.(Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, months after Lauren Cho disappeared in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the human remains were found in rugged terrain.

Now the coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office had searched by air and on foot for Cho.

She walked away from a rental house on June 28.

Her case is one of many involving people of color that don’t get much public attention, raising complaints of a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
TPD investigating shooting on South Gadsden Street
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Tallahassee PD investigating shooting near Pasco Street and Liberty Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at...
TPD investigating shooting on Basin St
Alamo Police Department officer Dylan Harrison.
Alamo police officer shot and killed first day on the job
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

Latest News

Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it...
Balloon company offering $50K tickets to space
DLNR supports proposal that will criminalize feeding feral cats on State lands
Florida town starts neuter program to limit feral cat spread
The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Kipruto wins pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs