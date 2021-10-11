Charles’ Morning Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday morning was nice and cool with patchy fog in at least one location. The sunshine with only a few clouds will be in the forecast for the rest of the day with highs reaching the mid 80s in most locations. Rain chances will be at 10% at best.

The very low rain odds stick around for much of the work week as high pressure aloft sits over the Southeast and high pressure at the surface stays to the north of South Georgia. The ridge will act as a blockade and prevent large-scale storm systems from entering the region. The ridging will also keep high temperatures in the upper 80 to near 90 - above the normal 83 degrees for Tuesday’s high in Tallahassee.

Guidance models continue to hint at a breakdown of the ridge of high pressure and allow for the passage of a cold front during the weekend. So far, rain chances aren’t stellar as the best forcing stays north. Highs will stay in the 80s with rain chances at 30%.

