Advertisement

Church tears down historic sanctuary that was destroyed by Hurricane Michael

Port St. Joe Church Building Demolished.
Port St. Joe Church Building Demolished.(First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On October 10, 2018, Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle.

The monstrous storm destroyed the First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe’s 1950′s sanctuary leaving it almost unrecognizable to the congregation.

“Hurricane Michael destroyed our church, our historic sanctuary,” Pastor Jeoffrey Lentz said. “It blew out the stained glass and washed our beautiful pews and such away and the wind damaged building.”

The damages left the church with no choice but to demolish it and start again three years to the day after the storm.

The church held a special ceremony Sunday to share their favorite memories before it was brought down.

Posted by First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe on Sunday, October 10, 2021

“So many special moments have happened in this building where our little ones have been dedicated and baptized into the faith,” said Pastor Lentz. “We have married our true loves in this place and we have said farewell to our family members in the service of a funeral. So it is a very heavy and difficult time.”

The church is now looking towards the future and rebuilding.

“This is really a moment of death and resurrection,” Pastor Lentz said. “Our faith teaches us that every end is a new beginning. So as this building comes down, it is making way for a new sanctuary that is going to have red brick and new stained glass windows, and a new tower. It will be a new beacon of hope and a new beginning for our whole town.”

While the building no longer physically remains the memories made at the church remain forever.

Photo slideshow of church memories

Posted by First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe on Sunday, October 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
TPD investigating shooting on South Gadsden Street
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Tallahassee PD investigating shooting near Pasco Street and Liberty Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at...
TPD investigating shooting on Basin St
A traffic accident occurred on Highway 98 in Wakulla County Sunday night, according to the...
Traffic accident shuts down Highway 98
A crash closes Mahan Dr. Monday morning
Crash closes part of Mahan Road near I-10

Latest News

Sunday marked the three-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael, a storm that wrecked havoc on...
Three years after Hurricane Michael, logging industry continuing long road to recovery
An African American cemetery behind the Testerina Primitive Baptist Church on Miccosukee Road...
Leon County closes part of Miccosukee Greenway spur trail to preserve New Hope Cemetery
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Tallahassee Police seeking public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old
DOH identifies more than 100 entities violating vaccine passport ban
More than 50 participants from around the capital city, grabbed their clubs and tees for a few...
‘Real Men Wear Pink’: Tallahassee-area men participate in breast cancer awareness fundraiser