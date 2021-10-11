Advertisement

Cooking Healthy with Ashley’s cheat meal: Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

By Healthy Chef Ashley Douglas | @CookingHealthyWithAshley on Instagram
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • Shredded steak
  • Provolone cheese
  • Diced red onion and bell pepper
  • Egg or water
  • Canola oil

METHOD

  • Sautée steak, red onions and bell pepper together until meat is cooked thoroughly
  • Stuff eggroll wrap with meat mixture and provolone cheese
  • Use egg wash to seal edges or water
  • Follow egg roll directions on how to roll
  • Deep fry until golden brown

