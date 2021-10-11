Cooking Healthy with Ashley’s cheat meal: Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS
- Shredded steak
- Provolone cheese
- Diced red onion and bell pepper
- Egg or water
- Canola oil
METHOD
- Sautée steak, red onions and bell pepper together until meat is cooked thoroughly
- Stuff eggroll wrap with meat mixture and provolone cheese
- Use egg wash to seal edges or water
- Follow egg roll directions on how to roll
- Deep fry until golden brown
