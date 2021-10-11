Advertisement

Crash closes part of Mahan Road near I-10

A crash closes Mahan Dr. Monday morning
A crash closes Mahan Dr. Monday morning(Michelle Roberts)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash involving a sedan and semi truck Monday morning at the intersection of Mahan Drive and Thornton Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol traffic map, the crash did cause injuries, but at this time the extent of those injuries are unclear.

Our reporter at the scene tells us that as of 8:25 a.m., the scene was cleared and all lanes of traffic were reopened.

This is a developing story. Keep checking wctv.tv for the latest information.

