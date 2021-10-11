Advertisement

DOH identifies more than 100 entities violating vaccine passport ban

By Capitol News Service
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health has identified over 100 violations of the state’s ban on vaccine passports and is preparing to issue fines the the organizations, businesses and public entities and officials breaking the law.

Included on the list are multiple cruise lines and concert venues, the Alachua County Commission, the Leon County Administrator, AT&T, Starbucks, Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman.

Florida House co-minority leader Representative Evan Jenne said he disagrees with the state’s ban on vaccine mandates and expects the law to be challenged in the courts.

”These are privately owned companies, and look it wasn’t my decision to say that corporations are people too. These were their folks that said that. You have to live with the consequences because like everything else in policy they’re all blades that cut both ways,” said Jenne.

Violators of the vaccine passport ban could be fined $5,000 for every person who was asked to prove they had been vaccinated.

Business include national ones such as AT&T, Starbucks and multiple House of Blues locations, along with the Leon County Government and Leon County Administrator, Vince Long.

