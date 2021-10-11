Advertisement

Florida town starts neuter program to limit feral cat spread

DLNR supports proposal that will criminalize feeding feral cats on State lands
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A South Florida town has begun a new program aimed at curbing the spread of a growing feral cat population.

The city of Delray Beach recently earmarked $25,000 to neuter and vaccinate cats that freely roam the area.

Officials estimate there are between 7,000 and 10,000 feral cats in the city.

The Delray Beach program uses animal experts to capture stray cats and transport them to a veterinarian.

After being given anesthesia, the cats will be neutered or spayed, given a rabies vaccine and have a microchip implanted. The program is scheduled to begin in November.

