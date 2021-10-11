Advertisement

Freedom and marketing credited with keeping Florida tourism alive

By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - The state’s tourism marketing agency says the state’s tourist economy is well on the road to recovery.

The decision to continue advertising during the pandemic and some of the state’s less restrictive pandemic policies played a major role.

Letters provided by the Governor’s Office describe a Florida vacation during the pandemic as ‘a breath of fresh air’ and a ‘refreshing experience’.

“If people go on vacation, they want to be able to be on vacation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis at a Friday press conference.

DeSantis said he regularly hears from visitors to the state talking about how a vacation to Florida helped them over the past year.

“Just for their physical and mental wellbeing,” said DeSantis.

Along with the freedom oriented policies making the state attractive, VisitFlorida played a key role in marketing the state throughout the pandemic.

“My counterpart, the President and CEO of Visit California, said straight out: Florida is eating our lunch,” said VisitFlorida President and CEO Dana Young in a Senate committee Monday.

Young told lawmakers the agency took an aggressive strategy.

Florida was the only state marketing itself as a tourist destination across the country for a seven month stretch during the pandemic.

“I think Florida does offer tremendous freedom in many ways and people saw that. And that is reflected in the six percent increase that we saw in visitation over 2019,” said Young.

VisitFlorida’s funding is set to expire in 2023, but lawmakers hope to push it back until at least 2031.

“With what they were dealing with, to keep our economy like it is, I think it shows more than ever the importance of having that statewide agency,” said Senator Ed Hooper, who plans to filed the extension in the coming legislative session.

The agency is asking for an annual budget of $75 million.

It said marketing to international travelers will be the next step, ahead of boarders reopening in November.

State economists projected the state’s tourism economy won’t fully recover until at least 2024.

VisitFlorida’s CEO called that ‘unacceptable’ and vowed to beat that estimate.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
TPD investigating shooting on South Gadsden Street
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Tallahassee PD investigating shooting near Pasco Street and Liberty Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at...
TPD investigating shooting on Basin St
A traffic accident occurred on Highway 98 in Wakulla County Sunday night, according to the...
Traffic accident shuts down Highway 98
A crash closes Mahan Dr. Monday morning
Crash closes part of Mahan Road near I-10

Latest News

Holmes says much of the gun violence taking place in Tallahassee involves young men between the...
‘We’re having far too many shootings’: Tallahassee Police investigating three weekend shootings
Three years after Hurricane Michael, logging industry continuing long road to recovery
Three years after Hurricane Michael, logging industry continuing long road to recovery
Sunday marked the three-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael, a storm that wrecked havoc on...
Three years after Hurricane Michael, logging industry continuing long road to recovery
An African American cemetery behind the Testerina Primitive Baptist Church on Miccosukee Road...
Leon County closes part of Miccosukee Greenway spur trail to preserve New Hope Cemetery