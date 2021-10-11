Advertisement

‘Real Men Wear Pink’: Tallahassee-area men participate in breast cancer awareness fundraiser

More than 50 participants from around the capital city, grabbed their clubs and tees for a few...
More than 50 participants from around the capital city, grabbed their clubs and tees for a few rounds of golf, all for a good cause.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Men from across Tallahassee are proving real men do wear pink!

On Monday, more than 50 participants from around the Capital City grabbed their clubs and tees for a few rounds of golf, all for a good cause.

The golf tournament fundraiser benefits the American Cancer Society’s fight against breast cancer.

WCTV’s very own Chief Meteorologist, Mike McCall, and news producer, Will Desautelle, participated in the event.

Organizers say everyone’s support goes a long way in helping save lives.

“We currently have 18 research grants going here in Florida totaling $12 million. So your money and your donations are hard at work at the American Cancer Society. We support our patients through free rides to cancer treatment {and} free lodging when they are undergoing treatment,” said Wendy Benedict, the senior development manager.

According to the Real Men Wear Pink website, Leon County has raised more than $47,000 for the American Cancer Society, which has exceeded their goal of $25,000.

On Sunday the ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk will take place at Cascades Park.

Registration begins at noon and the walk will take place at 2 p.m.

Organizers are asking participants to register ahead of time.

For more information and to register online click here.

