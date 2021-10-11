School district opened investigation prior to Taylor County superintendent’s resignation

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) — Danny Glover, the Taylor County Schools Superintendent who resigned last Friday, is the subject of an internal investigation, according to the school board’s attorney.

“An investigation is ongoing regarding the Superintendent’s professional actions,” attorney Angela Ball wrote in response to an open records request by WCTV. “The nature of such investigation is presently privileged and confidential.”

The district has hired labor and employment attorney John Dickinson to conduct the investigation. Dickinson says he was retained on Sept. 10. He told WCTV he cannot elaborate on any details and cannot say when the investigation might be completed.

Dr. Glover has hired attorney Stephen Webster. WCTV has reached out to Webster for comment by phone and email. We are still waiting to hear back.

WCTV also reached out to the Florida Department of Education regarding Dr. Glover. A department spokesperson said there are no records of any complaints against Dr. Glover at DOE.

Danny Glover was first elected Taylor County Schools Superintendent in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. In late September, Glover announced plans to resign in December, calling his decision “personal in nature.” A few days later, Glover revised his plans, moving up his last day with the district to Oct. 8.

The governor’s office says it has opened the application process for people seeking to replace Glover, but it’s not clear how soon the governor will appoint an interim superintendent. In the meantime, the school board has tapped retired superintendent Paul Dyal to step into the role until the governor acts.

