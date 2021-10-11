Advertisement

Sheriff says owner of $2 million in pot can get ‘all expenses paid staycation’

A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.(Source: Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sheriff is trying to use Facebook to catch a smuggler who may be missing $2 million in marijuana.

About 770 pounds of high-grade pot were found in a storage facility in Viera, Florida, last week.

In a snarky Facebook post, the Brevard County Sheriff’s office is now looking for the “rightful owner” to come forward.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey is urging them to contact his narcotics department. He jokes they will get an “all expenses paid staycation.”

To be clear, he’s talking about jail, because 770 pounds is way more than the 20-gram dividing line between a misdemeanor and a felony in Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
TPD investigating shooting on South Gadsden Street
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Tallahassee PD investigating shooting near Pasco Street and Liberty Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at...
TPD investigating shooting on Basin St
Alamo Police Department officer Dylan Harrison.
Alamo police officer shot and killed first day on the job
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

Latest News

Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Boston Marathon begins after pandemic hiatus
What’s Brewing? Oct. 11, 2021
Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
Shatner says he'll be happy when he's in space