Tallahassee Police seeking public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
TPD say Joe Littles III was last seen on Saturday in the 2400 block of Roberts Avenue. Officials say Littles was last seen wearing a red shirt with gray shorts.
According to authorities, Littles is approximately 5′6″, 167 pounds with a small black afro, brown eyes and cuts at the end of both eyebrows.
Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-981-4200.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.