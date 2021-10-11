Advertisement

Tallahassee Police seeking public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

TPD say Joe Littles III was last seen on Saturday in the 2400 block of Roberts Avenue. Officials say Littles was last seen wearing a red shirt with gray shorts.

According to authorities, Littles is approximately 5′6″, 167 pounds with a small black afro, brown eyes and cuts at the end of both eyebrows.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-981-4200.

