Tallahassee Police seeking public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

TPD say Joe Littles III was last seen on Saturday in the 2400 block of Roberts Avenue. Officials say Littles was last seen wearing a red shirt with gray shorts.

According to authorities, Littles is approximately 5′6″, 167 pounds with a small black afro, brown eyes and cuts at the end of both eyebrows.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-981-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Joe's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. pic.twitter.com/pIBio0VAZG — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) October 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.