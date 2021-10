WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A traffic accident occurred on Highway 98 in Wakulla County Sunday night, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. in 1500 block of Highway 98, near Metcalf Seafood.

The road is shut down in this area due to the accident, according to the WCSO’s Sheriff Jared Miller.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.