Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later

Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine Court in the middle of the night.(Gilmore family)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It has been 15 years without answers for the family of Ali Gilmore.

The 30-year-old FAMU grad was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine Court in the middle of the night.

Police have said that there were no signs of a struggle. Her front door was locked. Her car was in the driveway with her purse, wallet and IDs inside. Large-scale searches were done in Tallahassee and the Apalachicola National Forest.

Family, friends and police looked for Gilmore for about a year using billboards, flyers, and volunteer searchers. A candlelight vigil was held on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.

Gilmore was separated from her husband James Gilmore at the time she vanished, and police initially said he was a person of interest, along with others. Now detectives believe it is likely he had nothing to do with the crime.

For the first time, detectives with the Tallahassee Police Department are providing new details into her case — including evidence that has never been made public before and identifying a previously unnamed person of interest.

Her estranged husband and her family will also weigh in on what the past 15 years have been like for them while searching for answers.

Join us Thursday, Oct. 14 at 11 p.m. during the Eyewitness News for the next installment of ‘Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case.’

Make an anonymous tip on the Ali Gilmore case through Crimestoppers.

You can view previous installments of WCTV’s “Unsolved Florida” at the links below:

