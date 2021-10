MCDONOUGH, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valwood Valiants are the 2021 GISA AAA volleyball state champions after defeating Dominion Christian in five sets.

The Valiants won, 3-2 (24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 25-8, 15-12), winning three straight sets to claim their second-straight title.

