Young entrepreneur makes his dreams come true opening his own car dealership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Living out his dream.

Tallahassee’s Kyle Footman hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for his car dealership May 2nd and is doing so at only 23 years old.

Kyle Footman is now a business owner but he didn’t take the normal route out of high school. The Lincoln High graduate saw other opportunities for himself and decided to get into real estate.

“The reason I got into real estate that early is because I didn’t want to go to college at all, because no male in my family has ever went to college so I just kind of figured that it just wasn’t for me,” said Footman Motorsports CEO Kyle Footman.

And even though he found success in real estate, Footman still felt he was meant for something greater.

“Well my family is huge, I have a really really big family and they made a real good, solid foundation in Tallahassee so I was like it’s time for me to lead that legacy here,” Footman explains.

So Footman stepped out of his comfort zone, got his associates from TCC and now the self-proclaimed car junky says he wanted to turn his passion into some profit.

“When I was younger, as a child, I did not want to go play football, I didn’t want to stay inside and play video games, I wanted to go to the racetrack,” shared Footman. “Everything from how the cars look to the way the tires are burning, how the cars smell, it’s just an indescribable feeling.”

But this isn’t your standard dealership, Footman says his business also does consulting to ensure his customers get exactly what they want.

“I don’t want to have that negative stigma of use car sales. I want to be a consultant so so instead of you going in and being pushed to a vehicle, I want to consult with you and put you in the right deal,” explained Footman.

At twenty-three years old Footman says he’s one of the youngest car dealership owners in the area and hopes to be a staple in the community for years to come.

“So everybody should come to Footman Motorsports because we are a full consulting service,” said Footman. “So we pride ourselves and just being genuine, and being authentic and real, and selling quality vehicles.”

Footman tells WCTV says he hopes to inspire others to not put themselves in a bubble and go after what they want in life.

