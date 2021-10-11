Advertisement

Zoo welcomes rare albino wallaby joey

Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) – Things are hopping at the Sunset Zoo in Kansas as employees welcome the addition of a rare albino wallaby.

Workers named it Bruny, after an island off Tasmania that is home to about 200 of the melanin-challenged marsupials.

The wallaby only recently emerged from its mother’s pouch, months after being born.

Zoo officials still don’t know whether Bruny is a boy or a girl, so it’s a good thing they gave the joey a unisex name.

Bruny also has a non-albino brother named Arlo who came out of the pouch before Bruny.

The two additions bring the wallaby count at the Sunset Zoo to five.

