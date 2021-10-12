Charles’ Morning Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday looks to be a carbon copy of Monday as a ridge of high pressure aloft and at the surface remained in place Tuesday morning. One exception would be a slow increase in the high temperatures in the Big Bend and South Georgia for Tuesday and the rest of the work week. Highs Tuesday will reach into the mid to upper 80s.

The ridge, forecast to remain for the rest of the work week, will keep the area nearly free of rain and allow lows to approach 70 and the highs to near 90 in the inland locations. The normal high and low for Tallahassee Tuesday is 83 and 61 degrees, respectively, meaning temperatures will range between 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

A cold front is forecast to arrive Saturday, though some uncertainty exists with how far south it will go. For now, the better rain chances will be on Saturday with only slight chances for early Sunday. Highs and lows will be closer to normal Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.