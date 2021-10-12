Family of hit-and-run victim looking for answers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a man killed in a hit and run last month is speaking out for the first time, and the sheriff’s office is sharing a new clue in the investigation.

On September 18, Jason Hall was hit by a car and killed along West Pensacola Street near Progress Drive in Tallahassee. He was 44-years-old.

“You’d like to tell yourself that it was probably an accident on their part,” Jason’s brother, David Hall, said. “But I guess we won’t know unless they step up and do the right thing.”

Jason served in the Marines. In a funeral ceremony last week with military honors, he was buried at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Jason’s daughter, Jazmin Harper, said she didn’t believe the news at first.

“It didn’t particularly hit me until his funeral,” Jazmin said. “And I’m 17-years-old, so I don’t think anyone wants to lose their father at 17.”

Jason suffered from schizophrenia, and his family hadn’t seen him for several months.

“His illness got bad til around 2014, 2015, and then he became homeless,” Jazmin said. “And then I would see him off and on, and then I was seeing him less and less.”

His ex-wife and children live in Texas. They last spoke to Jason in February when he was living on the street.

His brother, who lives in Jacksonville, hadn’t seen Jason for about three years. He suspects Jason might have been passing through Tallahassee on his way to Jacksonville at the time of his death.

“That’s probably the toughest part,” David said. “Not knowing exactly what happened.”

Jazmin said she wants the person responsible to understand the weight of what they did.

“At least find them and tell them what they did,” she said. “That would be enough for me. Tell them that they took away somebody’s father.”

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.

LCSO suspects two vehicles were involved. Based on physical evidence, one vehicle of interest is a 2013-2015 Nissan Ultima.

