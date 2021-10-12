Advertisement

‘It’s long overdue. It’s time to do this’: Goodwood Museum recruiting artists to honor the enslaved with memorial

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Goodwood Museum and Gardens is a local treasure that offers a glimpse into Tallahassee’s past.

“It’s long overdue. It’s time to do this,” said Laura Lee Corbett, the chair of the Goodwood Memorial to the Enslaved.

Now, the museum which sits on an old plantation plans to honor the hundreds who were enslaved there.

“The Goodwood Museum and Gardens Memorial to the enslaved will serve as the lasting tribute to those individuals named and unnamed, who lived and toiled in bondage here and to their descendants,” said Corbett.

The museum is calling on artists, architects, and students with ties to Tallahassee to memorialize the more than 200 slaves who were forced to work on the property.

“Those were derived by looking at diaries, letters, probate records, sales receipts, etc.,” said Corbett.

The memorial will go on a half-acre grassy area not too far from the main house with a list of names and a tribute to those unknown who worked on the property as well.

“I feel like it’s our responsibility. It’s our duty. We are in a unique position that we can do that and give a name to where we can, a voice and where we can, a history,” said Jennifer Humayun, the executive director of Goodwood Museum and Gardens.

The names and the lives of those who struggled at Goodwood will now be remembered for the next generations.

“To be able to humanize them in that way is really gratifying,” said Humayun.

If you know of an artist who is interested in applying or for more information about the memorial, click here.

