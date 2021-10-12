LCSO teams up with the Kiwanis Club for diaper drive to help local mothers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Kiwanis Club are teaming up for a diaper drive this month.

Donations of diapers and other baby supplies will go a long way for families in need.

A spokesperson for LCSO says some moms get desperate and may resort to crime trying to care for their children.

“We’ve seen instances locally where mothers or individuals have stolen or taken items outside of a store such as diapers or things of need. So, crimes of desperation, while they are still very much crimes, as much as we can create a deterrence there we would like to do that,” said Shonda Knight.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army located at 2410 Allen Road, or Whole Child Leon located at 1126 Lee Avenue.

They will be accepting donations until October 18.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.