Leon County deputies issue missing and endangered alert for Tallahassee man

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing and endangered alert for 73-year-old William “Bill” Garber.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing and endangered alert for 73-year-old William “Bill” Garber.

LCSO says Garber last last seen wearing a red Florida State shirt and blue jeans on Tuesday.

Deputies say he went missing from Elwell Drive around noon in a 2011 beige Buick enclave with the Florida tag “0URGRAM.”

If anyone has seem him, deputies are requesting you call 850-606-5800.

ALERT: Missing & Endangered William "Bill" Garber DOB: 08/30/48 Height: 5'10" Weight: 148 Last seen wearing a red FSU...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

