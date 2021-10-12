Leon County deputies issue missing and endangered alert for Tallahassee man
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing and endangered alert for 73-year-old William “Bill” Garber.
LCSO says Garber last last seen wearing a red Florida State shirt and blue jeans on Tuesday.
Deputies say he went missing from Elwell Drive around noon in a 2011 beige Buick enclave with the Florida tag “0URGRAM.”
If anyone has seem him, deputies are requesting you call 850-606-5800.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.