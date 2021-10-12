Advertisement

Possible bill to ban all sales of dogs and cats

“Five states have passed a similar bill,” said Kate MacFall with the Humane Society.
“Five states have passed a similar bill,” said Kate MacFall with the Humane Society.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE/CAP NEWS, Fla. (WCJB) - The sale of all dogs and cats would be banned in retail stores under legislation recently filed in the state Capitol.

Animal activists say the policy would cut down on puppy mills, but some store owners argue a blanket ban may go too far.

The dog days may soon be over for pet retailers that sell dogs and cats in their stores.

Legislation banning retail sales of animals is the top legislative priority of the Humane Society.

“Five states have passed a similar bill,” said Kate MacFall with the Humane Society.

MacFall said dogs and cats sold by retailers are often sourced from puppy mills.

“Which are commercial large-scale breeders who put the profit above the welfare of the animals,” said MacFall.

Under the legislation, you would only be allowed to adopt a cat or a dog from a shelter or you could purchase an animal from a trusted breeder.

Carol Hoover, owner of Carol’s Critters in the capital city no longer sells dogs in her store, but when she did, she sourced them from local breeders.

“I visited the breeders. I went to their actual houses,” said Hoover.

She said she understands the concerns that come with larger retailers, but worries a blanket ban on sales could cut of opportunities for breeders and consumers to connect.

“A lot of people didn’t want other people coming to their house. they had a few puppies, they didn’t want to have them come by. This was another outlet for them,” said Hoover.

But MacFall argued banning sales in stores will prevent impulse purchases, which could hopefully reduce the number of cats and dogs ending up in shelters.

“That’s the old puppy in the window. You know that whole theme,” said MacFall.

The bill has an effective date of July 1st, 2022, but the Humane Society told us it envisions a gradual rollout to give retailers time to sell pets already in store.

If passed, retailers caught selling cats or dogs in their storefronts would face a fine of up to $500.

Copyright 2021 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Taylor County High School
School district opened investigation prior to Taylor County superintendent’s resignation
A crash closes Mahan Dr. Monday morning
Crash closes part of Mahan Road near I-10
According to DOH’s notice of violation, the county is facing 714 counts for requiring employees...
Department of Health to fine Leon Co. $3.57M for vaccine passport ban violations
A traffic accident occurred on Highway 98 in Wakulla County Sunday night, according to the...
Traffic accident shuts down Highway 98

Latest News

Under the plan being pushed by the White House, banks would be required to share your account...
Florida bankers in uproar over Biden plan
Leon legislators on DOH fine: ‘Governor has gone too far’
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing and endangered alert for 73-year-old...
Leon County deputies issue missing and endangered alert for Tallahassee man
Daniel Baker has been sentenced to 44 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Man found guilty in ‘Call to Arms’ at Florida Capitol sentenced to 3.5 years in prison