Charles’ Morning Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The temperatures were a little cooler in South Georgia Wednesday morning than the previous morning with numbers near 60. Those temperatures will increase through the day as a mostly sunny sky is expected. Rain odds will remain similar to recent days as a ridge of high pressure continued to camp out in the Southeast. Highs will stay in the mid 80s to near 90 for the rest of the work week - much warmer than normal for mid October. Lows will stay in the 60s.

A cold front is still forecast to move east into and through the viewing area Saturday into Saturday night. Rain chances will be the highest at that point (50%) with a possible isolated thunderstorm. A low-end rain chances exists for Sunday morning in the Southeast Big Bend; otherwise, the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will be closer to 80 Sunday and Monday with lows dipping into the 50s. The question remains on how far south the front and drier air will move, but recent trends in guidance models increase the confidence of near- to below-normal low temperatures.

