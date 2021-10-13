Advertisement

City of Quincy breaks ground on first-ever solar panel field

The work on the first-ever solar panel field in Quincy is now underway.
The work on the first-ever solar panel field in Quincy is now underway.
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The work on the first-ever solar panel field in Quincy is now underway.

“The solar panels will be bidirectional panels that will be able to absorb sunlight from the top and they will single access track the sun’s movement across the sky,” said utility director, Robin Ryals.

City leaders say the 1.3 megawatt system will improve the city’s utility grid and help Quincy become more green.

“Florida produces all this great sun, all this natural resources,” said mayor pro tem, Keith Dowdell.

Once the panels are installed, the city will be able to generate its own power, which will bring the cost of electric down over time for about 7,800 customers.

“This is the project that will release some of that frustration,” said Dowdell.

In addition to producing less carbon emissions into the atmosphere, the project will also be able to sustain power during severe weather.

“These were designed to withstand 127 miles per hour winds,” explained Ryals.

Ryals estimates the solar panel project will be complete by spring of 2022.

The project is expected to cost $3.7 million. 80% of that cost will be covered by a state grant.

