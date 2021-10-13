Deep South fair returns to South Georgia

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The 63rd Annual Deep South Agricultural fair has returned to Thomasville after being canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020.

The fair is hosted by the Exchanged Club as a yearly fundraiser. All the proceeds are dividing throughout the year and distributed back into the community in several ways, including scholarships, and preventing child abuse.

Fair Vice President Lee Gerald said the organization has received a lot of good feedback from the community, as people are eager to get out of the house and enjoy the fair attractions.

“The biggest attraction most people get excited about is the demolition derby,” said Gerald. “It’ll be Tuesday and Thursday nights, and of course, everybody always enjoys the midway, the rides the foods.”

Officials said with over 20 carnival rides, animal exhibits and more, there’s something for everyone. According to Gerald, in previous years the fair has drawn crowds of up to 15,000 people. This year, with several other Georgia fairs canceling, officials are hoping to exceed those numbers.

“We’re very excited to be able to have the fair back this year, the Deep South fairgrounds in Thomasville Georgia. A lot of people are happy that we are here to have our fair again,” said Gerald.

In an effort to find safe and loving homes their for animals, the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society will be at the fair offering free adoptions.

Animal care manager Jessica Collins says the Humane Society has over 100 dogs in need of a “fur-ever” home, and the shelter is currently packed to capacity.

Each night at the Deep South Fair, several dogs will be in attendance and up for adoption.

“We have the paperwork there and we will have one of our tablets that you can do the process there,” explained Collins. We’re going to be taking spayed and neutered dogs so they are already ready to go unless they have a heartworm that they have to do and that they have to pay for, they’ll be ready to go right then and there. We can do the process there.”

The Humane Society booth is located inside the commercial exhibits tent. Officials say you can also stop by the shelter to see other dogs.

On Tuesday night, three out of the four dogs taken to the fair were adopted. Officials say they’re hoping they have a similar turnout the rest of the week.

The fair will run until Saturday October 16. A full list of events can be found at this link.

