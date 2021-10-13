Advertisement

Killed on Zoom: Dad held after toddler finds gun, shoots mom

FILE: Generic graphic for crime stories.
FILE: Generic graphic for crime stories.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work. Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head.

A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help. The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

