TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are on scene at the First Commerce Credit Union on Thomasville Road for an alleged burglary.

Police say it happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

It is unknown how much money was taken.

This is an open and active investigation.

