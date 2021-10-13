‘Project Cyprus’ proposes new Amazon warehouse in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Amazon is continuing to make its mark on Tallahassee.

At the end of last month, the company closed on a deal to purchase a 30-acre plot of land for development on the west side of town. The proposed plan, called Project Cyprus, is a 123,000 square-foot warehouse facility.

Amazon recently began construction on a fulfillment center on the east side of town, so this new warehouse would be the second time the company has decided to set up shop in the Capital City.

The spot Amazon purchased is right behind the Home Depot near Northwest Passage and Capital Circle Northwest. It’s part of a total 47.8 acres of land that the company plans to use for this new warehouse.

Leon County public records show that Amazon purchased this plot from Northwest Passage LLC for $3.4 million.

It’s not clear how many jobs this new facility would create, but Mayor Dailey said he’s excited for more business to come to Tallahassee.

“At the end of the day, it’s about job creation,” he said. “Once again, we have an outside company that is willing to invest in Tallahassee. They are recognizing our talented workforce, they’re recognizing our quality of life, and we’re really excited.

Dailey said the city’s goal is to create 10,000 jobs in four years, and that attracting new businesses to Tallahassee is part of reaching that goal.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on the company’s plans for this new location but said the purchase provides Amazon with flexibility to quickly respond to its future network needs.

