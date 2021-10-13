Returning to Ruby: The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra prepares for first concert in nineteen months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tuning their instruments together for the first time in nineteen months. The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra had its first practice since the pandemic last night. The orchestra, preparing for its concert this weekend called Returning to Ruby.

Booming notes, once again filling the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall as violinists, cellists, and Flutists pick up their instruments.

“Going so long without being able to perform, it just drove me crazy.” Timpanist Nathan Tingler remembered when the Tallahassee symphony orchestra’s 2020 season ended early.

“I remember being onstage and just feeling absolutely downtrodden when we decided to end the season. Of course we needed to, it was necessary, but I just felt awful,” Tingler recalled.

Last season, Tallahassee’s virtuosos relied on virtual performances.

“It’s so much easier when you are next to your colleagues. You hear better you feel each other better. To do it at a distance was really a challenge and of course you’re not performing for an audience, but for a lens and we all had to get adapted to that new environment,” Darko Butorac, the music director of the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra explained.

But now, the orchestra is back, starting this season with a collection of classical music.

“Brahm’s first symphony is like hearing a journey in sound so going from a place of darkness and anxiety and uncertainty to ultimate triumph and fulfilment and I thought that was a fitting way to come out of COVID-19 and back to live music,” Butorac, discussed.

For the performers, nothing beats playing together on stage.

“It’s not just volume it’s color, it’s weight, depth to be in the midst of that sound on stage is something really special,” Butorac described.

Tallahassee musicians sharing and treasuring the beauty of live music.

The concert is Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. Tickets are still available, starting at $36 per person. If you can’t make it in person, you can watch online for $40 per household. Click here for more information.

