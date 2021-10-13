Suspect rams into deputy’s car after chase in Liberty County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says one of its patrol vehicles was rammed into during a high-speed chase with a suspect on State Road 20 Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says a sergeant was monitoring traffic at SR 20 and Walnut Road when he noticed a Jeep Liberty pulling a trailer with a metal chain dragging about 50 feet behind it.

The sergeant was worried that the chain could possibly hit another driver, so he tried to pull over the Jeep. LCSO says the driver, Christopher Morgan Knapp, failed to stop the Jeep and continued driving east on SR 20.

Four other deputies joined the sergeant in the chase, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies continued to pursue Knapp east on SR 20 to around the Crow’s Corner area, near Stare Road 267. Just east of SR 267, deputies tried a rolling roadblock maneuver, and that’s when Knapp intentionally rammed into one of the deputies’ vehicles.

LCSO says Knapp lost control of the Jeep and went into the woodline. He then got out of the car and tried to run away, but the sergeant quickly stopped and arrested Knapp, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies then learned Knapp had felony warrants out of Georgia for theft, fleeing from law enforcement and failure to appear in court. Deputies also determined the utility trailer Knapp was pulling was recently stolen from Big Bend Sporting Goods in Blountstown, the press release says.

Knapp was booked into the Liberty County Jail on the warrants out of Georgia and was also charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault on a law enforcement officer

Flee or elude law enforcement officer with lights and sirens on

Resisting officer without violence (foot pursuit)

Reckless driving

LCSO says Knapp will face more charges for possession of stolen property and grand theft once the Blountstown Police Department finishes its investigation into the stolen trailer.

LCSO thanked the Florida Highway Patrol and BPD for helping out with this case.

Last night, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Sergeant Sidney Johnson was monitoring traffic at State Road 20 and... Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.