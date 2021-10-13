Advertisement

Tallahassee City Commission receives updates on ongoing audits

By Monica Casey
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission getting an update tonight on multiple audits, including a look at TPD’s use of force policy and certain contracts related to former City Commissioner Scott Maddox.

It’s part of the 2022 audit work plan during Wednesday night’s meeting.

The Inspector General told WCTV that his office has 11 ongoing audits, and says they’ll work as long as necessary to make sure they’re taking a close look at everything.

One of the audits is look at TPD’s use of force policy. The commission want to ensure that the current procedures are in line with the best, modern practices.

Another involves a look at TPD’s operational training.

The Inspector General is also auditing contracts related to former City Commissioner Scott Maddox, who was sentenced to five years in prison for a pay-to-play corruption scheme.

The Inspector General’s office will also begin 9 new audits in the fiscal year 2022.

“One audit that really came up this year was city parking. The city has recently taken over parking from republic, who we had subcontracted the work out to previously. And with that being brought in house, we want to make sure that internal controls are set up in place, to make sure that the process works cleanly and efficiently,” explained Dennis Sutton, Inspector General for the city of Tallahassee.

Other upcoming 2022 audits will look at city-wide travel, public safety inventory and public records requests.

We will keep you updated on the progress of these ongoing audits here at wctv.tv.

