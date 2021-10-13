Advertisement

TPD investigating ATM burglary

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an ATM burglary that occurred at a First...
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an ATM burglary that occurred at a First Commerce Credit Union on Thomasville Road early Wednesday morning.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an ATM burglary that occurred at a First Commerce Credit Union on Thomasville Road early Wednesday morning.

TPD says it happened at about four a.m. The ATM was almost completely taken apart in the theft. Investigators canvassed the scene and are now searching for the suspects.

Video footage from the incident shows pieces of the ATM torn off the machine and thrown to the ground, and a white truck parked at the scene. TPD confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

TPD officers told WCTV that the vehicle was used to pull at the ATM and rip it apart. The suspects were able to steal an undisclosed amount of money.

An average ATM can hold upwards of $200,000.

The ATM is destroyed beyond use, but luckily customers are still able to use the two other available ATMs at this bank.

This is still an active investigation, and as of now TPD has no suspects in custody.

