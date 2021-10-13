Update: Girlfriend arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Panama City home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: October 13, 2021 (3 p.m.)

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’ve made an arrest in a stabbing incident that took place on Cherokee Heights Road in Panama City late Tuesday night.

According to deputies, Sharon Lance, 39, was arrested. She’s been charged with domestic violence battery with a deadly weapon.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they found the suspect laying on her side in the backyard of the home following the alleged incident. Officials said they initially thought she'd also been stabbed because there were a lot of bloodstains on her shirt but later learned she had not. (BCSO)

Just before 10:30 p.m., deputies said they arrived on scene and found a man heavily bleeding. They said he had puncture wounds to his back and claimed he had been stabbed.

Officials said they found Lance in the backyard lying on her side in the grass. Deputies said they initially thought she had also been stabbed because she had a lot of bloodstains on her shirt; however, officials said she had not been stabbed. Investigators said they found a knife about six feet away from her. They also said she was intoxicated and not cooperative.

Deputies said a young child was at the home during the alleged incident and her older brother showed up while law enforcement was there. We’re told a family member came to care for both juveniles.

A stabbing late Tuesday night left one person injured in Panama City, leading to an investigation into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Bay County Sheriff Sergeant Steve Rhinehart said a 29-year-old man was stabbed by his longtime girlfriend at their house on Cherokee Heights Road. Rhinehart said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody also at the hospital due to her intoxicated state. She’s waiting to be cleared to be transported to the Bay County Jail. Rhinehart said a nine-year-old boy was also in the house at the time of the stabbing, but was not harmed.

Charges are pending against the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.

