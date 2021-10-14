Art Appreciation: A Tasty Farewell Tour — 2nd stop announced!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The “Art Appreciation: A Tasty Farewell Tour” continues next Tuesday, Oct. 19. Thursday morning, Good Morning Show anchor Art Myers announced the tour’s second stop: BW’s Grill in Crawfordville!

Myers’ former co-anchor Shonda Knight will join him at the restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to reminisce and tell viewers “thanks for watching” over Art’s 38 years. Folks that come by will get a free mug featuring Art Myers on it!

The farewell tour will set up shop in several cities in the WCTV viewing area before Art’s last day on Dec. 17, giving viewers a chance to meet him and say a fond farewell after nearly four decades on the air.

The first stop on the tour was at George and Louie’s in Thomasville — check out all the fun here!

See you in Crawfordville next Tuesday! BW’s Grill is located at 27 Azalea Drive in Crawfordville.

