Advertisement

FDA debates vaccine boosters for Moderna, J&J

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' in Berlin, Germany.(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Thursday kicks off two days of meetings for the FDA’s vaccine advisors.

Thursday they’re scheduled to vote on whether to recommend Moderna’s application for a half-size booster of its COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups at least six months after the second dose.

The company said the goal is to increase protection and help worldwide vaccine supply.

Friday, Johnson & Johnson’s booster will be up for a vote; though if it does receive a recommendation, the company wants the FDA to decide who would get it and when.

If both boosters get yes votes, the FDA will still need to formally approve the emergency use authorization.

Then it’ll be in the hands of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers before a CDC decision.

“Sometime in the first couple of days of November, we very likely will get a recommendation from the CDC,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Also on Friday’s agenda is the consideration of mixing and matching shots. Nine different combinations that have been studied.

“The most important takeaways are two things. One is that all of these different nine combinations are safe, as in there are no new or different side effects, so all of these appear to be safe. And then the second big takeaway is that all of these combinations induced a pretty strong, robust antibody response,” said Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner.

But advisers aren’t scheduled to vote on the issue just yet.

The FDA’s vaccine advisers are also scheduled to meet on Oct. 26 to talk about pediatric vaccines.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee police are on scene at First Commerce Bank early Wednesday morning.
Tallahassee police respond to ATM burglary at First Commerce Credit Union
Newborn was charged with first-degree arson of a dwelling with people present, attempted...
Tallahassee man arrested for setting fire to homeless camp
FILE: Generic graphic for crime stories.
Killed on Zoom: Dad held after toddler finds gun, shoots mom
“Five states have passed a similar bill,” said Kate MacFall with the Humane Society.
Possible bill to ban all sales of dogs and cats
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing and endangered alert for 73-year-old...
Leon County deputies issue missing and endangered alert for Tallahassee man

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 14, 2021
The second stop for the Art Appreciation: A Tasty Farewell Tour was announced Thursday morning....
What's Brewing: Next Art Appreciation Farewell Tour event announced!
The pair of majestic birds seen in the livestream are parents and have been a bonded pair for...
WATCH: Bald eagles rebuild nest after it was destroyed by a storm
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 14, 2021