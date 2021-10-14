Florida State announces 2022 baseball schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State baseball team has announced its 2022 regular season schedule.

🚨The 2022 schedule is 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘! 🍢🔥 pic.twitter.com/6hQDe3b4TC — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 14, 2021

FSU is slated to play 56 games this coming season, with 36 to be played inside the friendly confines of Dick Howser Stadium.

The Seminoles open their campaign with three-straight home weekend series: A three-game series against James Madison University to open the year from February 18-20, a three-game set against Samford from Feb. 25-27 and a three-game set against Cal.

In between those weekend series, FSU will hit the road to take on Jacksonville (Feb. 22) and Mercer (March 1) before hosting their first midweek game on March 8, when they welcome Florida Gulf Coast to town.

FSU’s first of a 30-game ACC schedule will be played on March 11, the first game of a weekend series against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

From March 16-April 6, 15 of Florida State’s 16 games will be played at Dick Howser Stadium, when the Seminoles welcome Bethune-Cookman (March 16), NC State (March 18-20), UCF (March 22-23), Duke (March 25-27), Notre Dame (April 1-3), Jacksonville (April 5) and Stetson (April 6).

The lone game in that stretch not the be contested in the Capital City will be on March 29, when the Seminoles and Gators make their return to Jacksonville for the second game of the season series.

A trip to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech (April 8-10) sets the table for the final meeting with the Gators, at Dick Howser on April 12, before Louisville (April 14-16) and Georgia Southern (April 20) come to town.

After a trip up to Clemson (April 22-24), TCU will make their way to Tallahassee for a three-game weekend series (April 29-May 1).

Trips to Stetson (May 3) and Boston College (May 6-8) precede FSU’s final homestand of the year: Jacksonville (May 10) and Miami (May 13-15).

FSU ends the regular season at UNC on May 19-21.

The Noles’ series against TCU and Cal mark the first time they’ll meet the programs in the regular season. FSU’s season-opening series marks the first ever meeting between the Noles and Dukes.

FSU went 31-24 last year (20-16 in ACC play) and earned a bid to the Oxford Regional.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.