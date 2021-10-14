Former FSU catcher Rafter named head coach for Canadian national team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State softball catcher and FSU volunteer softball coach Kaleigh Rafter has been named the head coach of the Canadian national softball team.

We are pleased to announce that @KaleighRafter (Guelph, Ont.) has been named Head Coach of our #TeamCanada #WNT program! 🥎🇨🇦



Read more at https://t.co/rcnhL6DhWM pic.twitter.com/JlOGLY8MVw — Softball Canada (@SoftballCanada) October 14, 2021

Current FSU head coach Lonni Alameda serves as an assistant coach for Team Canada.

Rafter, a native of Guelph, Ontario, had competed with the national team since 2007 and competed in the 2008 and 2020 Olympic Games, helping Team Canada capture its first ever softball medal this past summer when they won bronze in Tokyo.

Playing just one year in the garnet and gold, Rafter hit .332 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI over 60 games in 2009, earning ACC 1st Team All-Conference honors and ACC All-Tournament Team honors.

Canada will first take the diamond under Rafter’s leadership at the Canada Cup in Surrey, British Columbia from June 20-26, 2022.

