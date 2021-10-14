Advertisement

Former FSU catcher Rafter named head coach for Canadian national team

Canada catcher Kaleigh Rafter, right, forces out Australia's Leigh Godfrey, right, in the first...
Canada catcher Kaleigh Rafter, right, forces out Australia's Leigh Godfrey, right, in the first inning of a softball game at Yokohama Baseball Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State softball catcher and FSU volunteer softball coach Kaleigh Rafter has been named the head coach of the Canadian national softball team.

Current FSU head coach Lonni Alameda serves as an assistant coach for Team Canada.

Rafter, a native of Guelph, Ontario, had competed with the national team since 2007 and competed in the 2008 and 2020 Olympic Games, helping Team Canada capture its first ever softball medal this past summer when they won bronze in Tokyo.

Playing just one year in the garnet and gold, Rafter hit .332 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI over 60 games in 2009, earning ACC 1st Team All-Conference honors and ACC All-Tournament Team honors.

Canada will first take the diamond under Rafter’s leadership at the Canada Cup in Surrey, British Columbia from June 20-26, 2022.

For more on Rafter’s appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee police are on scene at First Commerce Bank early Wednesday morning.
Tallahassee police respond to ATM burglary at First Commerce Credit Union
The Tallahassee Southern Kings are making their way to the Big Bend area and they’re looking...
Tallahassee set to get its own professional basketball team
Newborn was charged with first-degree arson of a dwelling with people present, attempted...
Tallahassee man arrested for setting fire to homeless camp
FILE: Generic graphic for crime stories.
Killed on Zoom: Dad held after toddler finds gun, shoots mom
“Five states have passed a similar bill,” said Kate MacFall with the Humane Society.
Possible bill to ban all sales of dogs and cats

Latest News

The Florida State baseball team practices in the fall of 2020.
Florida State announces 2022 baseball schedule
The Tallahassee Southern Kings are making their way to the Big Bend area and they’re looking...
Tallahassee set to get its own professional basketball team
Florida State Seminoles’ wide receivers coach Ron Dugans speaks with the media following...
WATCH: FSU WR Coach Ron Dugans on his unit’s development
AP Photo/Nell Redmond
WATCH: FSU head coach Mike Norvell on bye week practice and more