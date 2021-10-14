Franklin Co. deputies arrest sports car drivers for breaking 120 mph on Highway 98

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - What do a Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes Benz all have in common? All three are beautiful sports cars, and their drivers felt the need for speed Wednesday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a concerned citizen called 911 to report those luxury cars for driving recklessly on U.S. Highway 98. A captain and sergeant from the sheriff’s office managed to stop four cars going at an average speed of 122 mph.

The speed limit on Highway 98 is 60 mph.

“Their destination is Miami, but now they are making an unplanned pit stop at the Franklin County Jail,” FCSO wrote on Facebook.

