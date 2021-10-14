Gadsden County deputies asking public for tips in June murder

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in information relating to the death of 20-year-old Shaun Jermaine Potter Jr.

GCSO says Potter was found killed inside of a home in the 800 block of Bainbridge Highway in Quincy on June 19 earlier this year.

Gadsden County deputies ask anyone with information pertaining to the death of Potter to contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division or Potter’s family.

To remain anonymous, officials say you can contact the Big Bend Crimestoppers tip line at 850-574-8477.

