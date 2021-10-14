Advertisement

Gadsden County deputies asking public for tips in June murder

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in information relating to...
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in information relating to the death of 20-year-old Shaun Jermaine Potter Jr.(Gadsden County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in information relating to the death of 20-year-old Shaun Jermaine Potter Jr.

GCSO says Potter was found killed inside of a home in the 800 block of Bainbridge Highway in Quincy on June 19 earlier this year.

Gadsden County deputies ask anyone with information pertaining to the death of Potter to contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division or Potter’s family.

To remain anonymous, officials say you can contact the Big Bend Crimestoppers tip line at 850-574-8477.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee police are on scene at First Commerce Bank early Wednesday morning.
Tallahassee police respond to ATM burglary at First Commerce Credit Union
The Tallahassee Southern Kings are making their way to the Big Bend area and they’re looking...
Tallahassee set to get its own professional basketball team
Newborn was charged with first-degree arson of a dwelling with people present, attempted...
Tallahassee man arrested for setting fire to homeless camp
“Five states have passed a similar bill,” said Kate MacFall with the Humane Society.
Possible bill to ban all sales of dogs and cats
FILE: Generic graphic for crime stories.
Killed on Zoom: Dad held after toddler finds gun, shoots mom

Latest News

Events include the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival, the Florida State University Cross Country...
Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost
Leon County becoming ground zero in culture war
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in information pertaining to...
Tallahassee Police seeking information on missing man last seen Saturday
Canada catcher Kaleigh Rafter, right, forces out Australia's Leigh Godfrey, right, in the first...
Former FSU catcher Rafter named head coach for Canadian national team