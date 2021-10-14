Supply chain delay worries South Georgia business owners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Holidays are on the horizon, and national shipping delay concerns have South Georgia businesses feeling the rush already.

Worker shortages are among the reasons that shipping delays have caused major concerns. Business owners in Thomasville shared with WCTV that they’ve already seen holiday shopping from customers out of precaution.

Store owners says they’ve already packaged several Christmas gifts now in October, as people are starting to shop sooner this year in order to avoid the possibility of missing out with delays. They say shipping delays are not a myth, and as the holiday season approaches, consumers should get it while it’s in stock.

Nationwide delays are causing concerns for some business owners, as they attribute the issue to postal worker shortages and fewer people at ports.

Imagination Emporium store owner Anna Lee says she’s received non-stop emails from manufacturers about deliveries still out on the water. While the business waits to receive inventory, she’s encouraging consumers to get their shopping done before it’s too late.

“I’m ordering probably four times what I need just in hopes of getting about a third of it,” said Lee. “I’m trying to encourage everybody I can to shop early because we’re just so unsure of what we’re going to have in November and December.”

April Fletcher, the owner of Ally-B Boutique, says she’s seeing a slight change in shipping products out.

“We normally can get it to you in two days but we are letting people know that it could take up to five days,” said Fletcher.

However, during the pandemic, Fletcher overstocked her shelves. She said she believes it put her in a good position for the delays we’re seeing now.

“We’ve got good stock. We kept our orders in whenever many canceled so I feel like we’ve got a great selection so we are just really thinking that this is going to be a great year for us, a great end,” said Fletcher.

Most of the people in the community that WCTV spoke to said they are not really seeing any issues with shipping delays yet, but some shared that they might start their shopping sooner just in case.

