Tallahassee Police seeking information on missing man last seen Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in information pertaining to missing 40-year-old Stanley Hutchins.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Stanley's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. pic.twitter.com/8ZFG6d4sPT — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) October 14, 2021

TPD says Hutchins was last seen on October 9 in the 1300 block of Jackson Street.

Officials say he was last seen earing gray shorts and a dark colored suit.

Authorities say Hutchins is around 5′11:, 180 pounds with brown hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

