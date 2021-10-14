Tallahassee Police seeking information on missing man last seen Saturday
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in information pertaining to missing 40-year-old Stanley Hutchins.
TPD says Hutchins was last seen on October 9 in the 1300 block of Jackson Street.
Officials say he was last seen earing gray shorts and a dark colored suit.
Authorities say Hutchins is around 5′11:, 180 pounds with brown hair and dark eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.
