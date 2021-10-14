Tallahassee set to get its own professional basketball team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee is getting its own professional basketball team and they’re having tryouts this Saturday.

The Tallahassee Southern Kings are making their way to the Big Bend area and they’re looking for their next star players.

The Southern Kings will be one of more than 40 teams to be a part of ‘the basketball league’ this coming Spring, and they want the best players this area has to offer.

“the Big Bend area has a lot of talent and I think it’s not just a great opportunity for me it’s a great opportunity for the players it’s a great opportunity for Tallahassee, period,” said Andrew Moten, Southern Kings head coach.

Coach Moten is a Gadsden County native and a former UF basketball player.

“Because I’m hard-nosed I like to get after it. I want the guy that’s going to do the stuff that does not show up on the stats like diving for loose balls, getting on the floor and fighting. You know tying it up, getting the jump ball, that type of thing,” said Moten.

Team market owner Damion Jones said this could be a great opportunity for anyone with the right skills.

“A league like this is a great opportunity for a lot of talent that’s here in the Big Bend area. Unfortunately you know growing up this right here, we didn’t have that opportunity so we said why not,” said Jones.

“We bring scouts to our league, we have agents in our league. This year alone we had five players get invited to the NBA Summer League. We had one player get picked up for the Harlem Globetrotters. We got a coach that went overseas and we had several players go overseas,” said Victoria Jones, another team market owner.

The tryouts will take place this Saturday, October 16th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Northside Community Center.

