Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee police are on scene at First Commerce Bank early Wednesday morning.
Tallahassee police respond to ATM burglary at First Commerce Credit Union
Newborn was charged with first-degree arson of a dwelling with people present, attempted...
Tallahassee man arrested for setting fire to homeless camp
FILE: Generic graphic for crime stories.
Killed on Zoom: Dad held after toddler finds gun, shoots mom
“Five states have passed a similar bill,” said Kate MacFall with the Humane Society.
Possible bill to ban all sales of dogs and cats
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing and endangered alert for 73-year-old...
Leon County deputies issue missing and endangered alert for Tallahassee man

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA debates vaccine boosters for Moderna, J&J
Jason Aldean's equipment bus was involved in a crash along I-64 Thursday morning.
Jason Aldean's equipment bus involved in crash Thursday along I-64
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill