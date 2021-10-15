Advertisement

Citizens Advisory Council sees local youth and community members react to recent string of violence in Tallahassee

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee community members had a lot to say about the recent string of violence in the area at the emergency Citizen’s Advisory Council meeting in hopes to address these issues head on.

Thursday’s Citizen’s Advisory Council was held two weeks early to address the violence brewing in Tallahassee and surrounding areas and to find a solution to keep the youth safe.

“first thing that came to my mind was, it could’ve been me,” said Gadsden County resident and Omega Lamplighter Jeremiah Williams.

Youth are speaking out about the continued violence in our area and explain where they feel it’s coming from.

“I believe it’s coming from misunderstandings between certain people and certain communities,” said Williams.

“It’s not a north, south, west and easy thing, which I think that’s what the police is looking at but it’s really coming from surrounding areas and people that you don’t really know,” said Tallahassee native Kenyon Barber.

This emergency meeting gave the young men a platform to give their input and see what solutions the community has to offer.

“You know it was really encouraging to see youth step up to the microphone and speak from the heart to talk about a very important issue but a very hard issue for some people to discuss,” shared Tallahassee Mayor Dailey. “And there’s some really good ideas that came out of it as well.”

Most in attendance say they believe finding an outlet or day to day activities for the youth can be a catalyst to stopping the violence.

“It was an idea on the Southside that they give people you know a studio or rec center and all the above all in one. So if you can get that funding or whatever then that’s something for them to do,” explained Barber.

And while meetings like Thursday are a start, Williams says it means nothing if no progress comes from it.

“I believe that having the meetings are helpful but if we don’t put actual action behind the things that we are talking about then nothing is going to change,” said Williams.

Now while there is not one straight forward solution to stopping the violence, participants said they hope the dialogue to halt the gun violence can turn into action.

Mayor Dailey said he and other leaders came to listen to the dialogue and hope these advisory meetings can lead to less violence in the community.

