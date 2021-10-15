DoubleTree Hotel could be sold at public auction following foreclosure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The DoubleTree hotel could be sold at auction following the default on a $25 million loan by IB Tallahassee LLC. and its owner, JT Burnette.

Records filed in Leon County Circuit Court show Judge John Cooper issued a summary judgment on the mortgage foreclosure on Sept. 24. It says if IB Tallahassee can’t pay $32,634,768.25 in principal, interest and fees, the property will be sold at public auction on Oct. 28 to the highest bidder.

Burnette was recently found guilty of extortion, fraud and bribery as part of a federal corruption probe. During his trial, Burnette’s attorney hinted at Burnette’s financial troubles.

Defense attorney Tim Jansen listed many of Burnette’s accomplishments in his opening statements, including creating Eve on Adams at the DoubleTree.

“Of course, the pandemic destroyed that,” Jansen said.

Court records show Wells Fargo filed for foreclosure on the property in Dec. 2020. It contends IB Tallahassee took out a $25,574,500 loan in June 2015 and stopped making payments in April 2020.

Wells Fargo attorneys contend IB Tallahassee defaulted by “failing to pay the full monthly payments due and owing under the Loan Documents on April 6, 2020, and in all subsequent months.”

The foreclosure filing says IB Tallahassee was first sent a default letter in Aug. 2020 and then another letter in Oct. 2020 accelerating the loan and demanding payment in full.

WCTV has reached out to the attorneys representing JT Burnette and IB Tallahassee for comment. Our newsroom received an out-of-office reply and we’ll update this story if we receive any further response.

Burnette is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Nov. 9. Co-defendants former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and associate Paige Carter-Smith are scheduled to report to prison to start serving their sentences the same day.

A notice of sale filed in Leon County Court shows the property is scheduled to be sold in an online auction on Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. The $32 million property is listed on an auction calendar on Leon County’s foreclosure website.

