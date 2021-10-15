FDLE investigating inmate death at Liberty Correctional Institution

BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an inmate’s death at the Liberty Correctional Institution.

In a statement to WCTV, the Department of Corrections says the prison reported the death of an inmate on Monday.

The DOC says its Office of Inspector General is assisting FDLE in the investigation. The agency says information is limited at this time and more details will be released to the public once a report is complete.

Liberty Correctional Institution, located outside Bristol, houses approximately 1,300 adult male inmates, according to the DOC website.

