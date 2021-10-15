Gadsden County man convicted of DUI manslaughter from Thanksgiving 2015

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Gadsden County man has been convicted of DUI manslaughter in connection to a 20-year-old’s death on Thanksgiving in 2015.

The State Attorney’s Office says two young men were walking on what was then called Atlanta Street in Quincy that night. The press release says the defendant, Monterice Kenon, was driving down that street while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine with two passengers in his vehicle. As he accelerated, his vehicle was going between 54 and 71 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Kenon continued driving down the street without noticing the men walking on the road. Josiah Moore, 20, was killed on impact, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

The release says a jury convicted Kenon on a charge of DUI manslaughter after a two-day trial beginning on Oct. 12, 2021.

The prosecution called a total of 12 witnesses in this trial, including four law enforcement officers. Expert witnesses included two FDLE toxicologists, an FDLE DNA analyst and a medical examiner. The following evidence was presented in court:

Kenon’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

