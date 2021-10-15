LCS informs State Board of Education medical opt-outs for mask policy is expiring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools has informed the State Board of Education about its decision to remove the medical opt-out provision from the district’s mask policy.

LCS told the board in a letter sent Thursday the medical opt-outs will expire on Monday, Oct. 18, and parents and guardians will have “sole discretion” in deciding whether kindergarten through 12th-grade students wear masks at schools.

LCS sent this as a response to the board’s Tuesday letter notifying the district it was in violation of the Department of Health’s emergency rule regarding COVID-19 in school settings.

The district ended its letter by saying parents can send unvaccinated, asymptomatic students back to the classroom after exposure to coronavirus, so long as they wear a mask indoors for seven calendar days. Parents also have the choice of keeping the student home for the seven calendar days after the first day they were exposed, the letter says.

The hearing for LCS’ legal complaint against the Department of Health’s emergency rule begins Thursday, Oct. 21.

You can read LCS’ letter to the State Board of Education at this link or below. You can also read the petition the Divison of Administrative Hearings will consider regarding DOH’s emergency rule here or underneath the letter

