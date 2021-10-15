Advertisement

Morning Pep Rally hosts the Maclay Marauders cheerleaders

WCTV Morning Pep Rally logo
WCTV Morning Pep Rally logo(wctv)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The latest Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the Marauders from Maclay High School. The Marauders are set to faceoff against Marianna High School on the gridiron at 7 p.m.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

Next week’s Morning Pep Rally location will be announced Monday morning on The Good Morning Show!

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.

